MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A jury in Merced County found a man guilty on Tuesday of the attempted murder of two peace officers, and attempted murder of the mother of his children, carjacking, and domestic violence offense, according to the Merced County District Attorney.

The DA’s office says a jury found 55-year-old Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera guilty of 11 felony counts and enhancements, including attempted murder of Sergeant Landrum and Deputy Ibarra-Perez; carjacking; attempted murder of the mother of his children, and stalking in violation of a court order.

According to officials, the case stems from events that occurred from September 1, 2019, through September 5, 2019. Lopez-Herrera first broke into the Santa Nella home of his former spouse and assaulted her in front of their children.

On September 4, 2019 members of the Merced County Sheriff Tactical and Reconnaissance (S.T.A.R.) approached a home in Dos Palos where they believed the defendant was staying. Officials say he fired multiple shots at two deputies, striking Sergeant Clint Landrum in his tactical vest.

Following the shooting, officials say the defendant fled to a Fresno County farm where he carjacked a company truck from agricultural workers. He led officers from multiple police agencies on a chase that ended when he was taken into custody on September 5, 2019.

Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera is scheduled to be sentenced on September 27.