GUILTY: Leroy Johnson convicted of murdering Kerman couple in 2009

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man accused of murdering a couple in Kerman in 2009 while trying to steal marijuana was convicted on those charges on Tuesday inside Fresno County Superior Court.

Leroy Johnson was also found guilty on charges of attempted murder, second-degree robbery, and mayhem.

On July 22, 2009, prosecutors say Johnson was one of two people who went into the home of Gary and Sandra Debartolo to steal marijuana. When realizing the couple were still home – prosecutors say he killed the couple and rushed outside.

A date for a sentencing hearing is yet to be established.