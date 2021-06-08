Guests evacuated after fire breaks out at hotel in Huron

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hotel in the city of Huron was evacuated on Tuesday night after a fire broke out inside of the building.

The Fresno County Fire Department says firefighters were called out to battle a fire at a 2-story hotel near Lassen and Palmer avenues.

All guests of the hotel were able to safely evacuate as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters have since contained the fire and are now evaluating the damage it caused.

Officals have not yet detetermined what started the fire.

