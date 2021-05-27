Guards didn’t notice after killer beheaded cellmate

This May 24, 2017, photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Jaime Osuna. Osuna, a convicted killer has been accused of beheading Luis Romero, another in what authorities call a sadistic torture slaying at Corcoran State Prison (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) — Shortly after the torture slaying and beheading of a convicted killer — apparently at the hands of his cellmate — prison guards in California making their rounds reported that both men were alive.

That’s according to two reports on California lockups from the state inspector’s general office.

The LA Times says the reports raise new questions about the heinous attack at Corcoran Prison in 2019 that has prompted investigations and a lawsuit by the family of the victim, Luis Romero.

Jaime Osuna is accused of using a makeshift knife to decapitate and dissect Romero.

The Department of Corrections denies claims in the reports that its investigations have been shoddy.

