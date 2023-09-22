MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The stress of knowing if an acceptance letter to the University of California in Merced is no longer needed for these students. UC Merced officials announced Wednesday that certain school districts in the Central Valley are guaranteed admission into their college.

According to UC admissions staff, Riverbank Unified School District students who complete the A-G courses for first-year UC admission with a weighted GPA of 3.5, with no grade lower than a “C,” can be admitted to the university through the Merced Automatic Admissions Program (MAAP). This is a program that allows students to select any major of their choice when applying to UC Merced.

The University of California Merced and Riverbank Unified School District announced a new guaranteed admissions partnership at a signing this week. Other MAAP partners include:

• Central Unified High School District

• Chowchilla Union High School District

• Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified

• Dinuba Unified School District

• Dos Palos-Oro Loma JUSD

• Golden Plains Unified School District

• Los Baños Unified School District

• Le Grande Union High

• Madera Unified School District

• Mariposa County Unified School District

• Merced Union High School

• Modesto City Schools

• Parlier Unified School District

• Sanger Unified School District

• Sacramento City Unified School District

• Tulare Unified School District

• Visalia Unified School District

To learn more about this program visit MAAP.