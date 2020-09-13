Group of Texas firefighters sent to assist with Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A group of firefighters sent from Texas to California to assist with the wildfires across the state have been sent to the Creek Fire.
Crews from the Kyle Fire Department are being sent to the blaze are part of a Texas Forest Service deployment of 75 trucks, consisting of 230 firefighters, from 56 fire departments across Texas to California, according to the Texas Division of Emergency Services.
In a tweet, the fire department said its crews arrived to Bakersfield on Sunday morning and were driving on Highway 99 toward the Creek Fire.
Kyle Fire Department said, “We are proud to help our neighbors.”
