Group of Texas firefighters sent to assist with Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A group of firefighters sent from Texas to California to assist with the wildfires across the state have been sent to the Creek Fire.

Crews from the Kyle Fire Department are being sent to the blaze are part of a Texas Forest Service deployment of 75 trucks, consisting of 230 firefighters, from 56 fire departments across Texas to California, according to the Texas Division of Emergency Services.

In a tweet, the fire department said its crews arrived to Bakersfield on Sunday morning and were driving on Highway 99 toward the Creek Fire.

Kyle Fire Department said, “We are proud to help our neighbors.”

Update: Last night our firefighters made it to Bakersfield. They have been assigned to the #CreekFire and are headed there now.



Pictured with @NHCFRtalk pic.twitter.com/Lg7ULak0zN — Kyle Fire Department / Hays County ESD No. 5 (@KyleFD) September 13, 2020

pic.twitter.com/GZba9qlynf — Kyle Fire Department / Hays County ESD No. 5 (@KyleFD) September 13, 2020

RT KyleFD: As you remember those we lost on 9/11, please also remember our firefighters we deployed to assist California with the historic wildfires. Texas is sending 61 trucks and 190 firefighters today. We are proud to help our neighbors. pic.twitter.com/bxgn8dzA6b — Hays Fire Chiefs (@HCFCA1) September 11, 2020

