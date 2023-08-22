FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been almost 50 years since the Tower District had its own library, and now many people are signing a petition to help bring one back.

“Libraries to me are the most vital part of a community and its culture, it’s where a large group of people can gather and exchange information,” says Brooke Payton.

From 1940 to 1975 the Gillis Branch Library was located along Olive Avenue. During those years it moved to three different locations, outgrowing those buildings each time.

Eventually, the last building Gillis Branch Library was in fell apart and the library was moved out of the Tower District all together.

Brooke Payton, who grew up going to libraries and is an advocate in her community, decided to write and start a petition with the help of change.org in an effort to bring a library back to Tower.

“It’s gone, we need it, we can benefit from it, look at all these lovely things, it’s more than books, and movies, and cd’s, and video games and it’s more than just a heating and cooling center,” says Payton.

Payton says libraries help bring resources to underserved communities such as the Tower District giving people access to the internet, resume building, after-school programs, and many other vital resources.

But when it comes to asking the county to build a new library she feels there’s another way that may be more plausible.

“It would take a lot to ask them to build a library from the ground up even though we do have vacant lots. it’s much more doable to ask them to take over a lease in an existing commercial building,” says Payton.

Payton has sent a proposal to the County Public Library and the County Board of Supervisors in District 3 listing potential properties that are for lease that might become the home of a new library.

On September 26th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Root Access will be hosting a Tower Neighborhood Association meeting centered on the topic of a new library. Local bookstore owners are encouraged to come and share their thoughts and concerns.

With an upcoming election, some like EJ Hinojosa who is a candidate to serve district three on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, are already getting behind this grassroots movement.

“Building a library in the tower district is a key element of my platform and I believe the time is right to do it,” says Hinojosa.

Regardless of how long it may take, Payton says she’s in it for the long haul.

“This is my community and therefore I want to help it and one of the ways I feel I can help it the most is by bringing in a public library and resources that I feel can improve their quality of life,” says Payton.

If you would like to sign the petition and find more ways to help get a library back in the Tower District you can do so by visiting this link.