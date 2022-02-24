FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)- One group has set out to account for every single homeless person in Fresno.

The Point-in-Time count conducted by the Fresno-Madera Continuum of Care is underway, to try and see how many homeless people are in Fresno on the streets, and in need of services.

For three days volunteers with FMCoC have set out to count every person experiencing homelessness. They say making sure they know how many people are on the streets and in shelters, helps them better advocate for those who need help.

“In order to serve people that are experiencing homelessness, we have to understand what’s happening out there. What they’re experiencing on the streets.” FMCoC Vice Chair Jody Ketcheside said.

Volunteers have split up across the city to try and count just how many people are sleeping on the streets, checking parks, looking in alleyways, and even behind dumpsters. Anywhere an unhoused person may be, trying to seek shelter.

“We do need to justify the funding we receive, and we do need to be a part of those communities where they’re allocating funds so we can keep helping people.”

Volunteers also asked people questions about race, gender, age, and how long they’ve been experiencing homelessness. The group is also giving out hygiene kits filled with soap and clothes like socks and warm hats. Volunteers are also double-checking to see if anyone they did not count the night before is on the streets.

“Really, it’s our measuring stick. It tells us what influx of the population is and how many we’re housing,” Mayor Jerry Dyer said.