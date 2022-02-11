Ground broken on new trail between Fresno and Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After years of planning, Fresno city officials broke ground Friday on the Midtown Trail.

The seven-mile pedestrian and bike trail is set to connect the Fresno Area Express hub at Manchester Center with Clovis’ Old Town Trail, at the intersection of Shields and Clovis avenues.

“When we have the opportunity to flip the script on the canals and turn those from liabilities into assets for the community, it’s really an exciting day,” said Fresno City Councilmember Nelson Esparza.

Funding for the project is from multiple different sources, including Measure C and Fresno’s Measure P.