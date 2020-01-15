Grizzly Fest not happening in 2020, organization says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Grizzly Fest music festival will not happen this year, the organization said Wednesday.

Grizzly Fest said it will be “in hibernation” in 2020.

“Grizzly Fest will be in hibernation in 2020 as we continue negotiations with the City of Fresno on securing a long term agreement,” the social media post said.

See you in 2021. Grizzly Fest

No other information was immediately available.

