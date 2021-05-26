Chukchansi Park to open to 100% capacity on June 15

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Grizzlies announced Wednesday that Chukchansi park will open to 100% capacity on June 15.

“Seeing so many smiling faces at Chukchansi Park over the past two weeks has absolutely energized our staff and we are thrilled to be at the point where we can open the ballpark to full capacity,” said Derek Franks, Grizzlies President.

Additionally, physical distancing sections will available for fans who would prefer it.

Chukchansi Park is planning to reopen fully on June 15 when Governor Gavin Newsom has said the state will be allowed to “fully open” California’s economy, although the state has said it may revisit its June 15 date depending on vaccine availability, vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 variants and hospitalization rates.

Single-game tickets for the entire season will go on sale Thursday at 10:00 a.m. on the Fresno Grizzlies website.