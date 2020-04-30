Grizzlies’ Parker welcomes back Amazon Fulfillment Center workers

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Workers at Fresno’s Amazon Fulfillment Center were welcomed back Wednesday by the Fresno Grizzlies’ mascot Parker, following a fire that forced the building’s temporary closure.

On Apr. 21, around 20 solar panels caught fire at the building on the 3500 block of S. Orange Ave. The facility serves the surrounding area for Amazon deliveries.

This morning, @TheRealParkerB paid a visit to our friends at the @amazon FAT1 Fulfillment Center to help them celebrate their return to work! Thank you to all of the employees who are working tirelessly to get shipments out on time! pic.twitter.com/RrO9OilaZM — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) April 29, 2020

On Twitter, the Fresno Grizzlies thanked the Amazon employees “who are working tirelessly to get shipments out on time.”

In a statement, Amazon says the fulfillment center is fully operational and there are no lingering issues at the site following the fire.

