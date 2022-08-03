TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A CHP investigation has begun after a Greyhound bus traveling from Southern California to Sacramento crashed early Wednesday morning, sending multiple people to the hospital.

The crash took place around 3:00 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 99, near Avenue 264 between the cities of Tulare and Visalia.

Officers say the Greyhound bus veered off the freeway and crashed through a perimeter fence landing on its side in the Horizon Nut plant’s parking lot.

“We’ve spoken to the driver we’ve spoken to the passengers; we’ve spoken to representatives from Greyhound. They’ve been cooperating with the investigation,” said Officer Steve Beal with the California Highway Patrol. “Officers and EMS arrived on scene and found that there were several injured people thankfully none of those were life-threatening injuries.”

Beal said there were around 17 people who were transported to local hospitals. The driver sustained major – but non-life-threatening injuries. It is not known if the passengers were from the area.

“Right now, we’re still trying to determine what indeed caused that crash,” Beal said. “Oftentimes these crashes involve drivers who are fatigued. We just want to remind people if you are traveling or are tired, pull over, eat something, take a nap, get a cup of coffee.”

The Horizon Nut plant declined a request for an interview and added that surveillance video of the crash could not be shared due to insurance reasons.