Grenade dating back to Korean War discovered in trunk at Delhi home

(Merced County Sheriff’s Office)

DELHI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The bomb squad had to be called to a Delhi home on Saturday after a grenade dating back to the Korean War was found stuffed in a trunk that belonged to a veteran of the conflict, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of 16000 Boatman Avenue after a caller reported finding a hand grenade in a clothes trunk after cleaning out a shed.

The caller told deputies that the trunk belonged to their grandfather who was a Korean War veteran and believed that it had not been opened since he returned from the war.

The Merced Police bomb squad was called and safely removed the grenade.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.