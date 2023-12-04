FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A sneaker, streetwear, and vintage expo will be at Riverpark Shopping Center in Fresno on Saturday.

Organizers say this free event will have vendors buying, selling, and trading with 10,000 plus people in attendance along with giveaways and contests for those who attend. Last year, $100,000 worth of products was sold at the 2022 event.

A live DJ, and food vendors by Fresno Street Eats will also be available.

Drip on Drip 559, the hosts of this event say the expo will be on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverpark Shopping Center in Fresno.

If you would like to be a vendor at this event, organizers want you to text (559) 890-3747 for more details.

For more information on the event, visit their Instagram page.