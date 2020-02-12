Gravy mix sold at Save Mart and FoodMaxx recalled due to unlabeled dairy allergen

(Courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A voluntary recall on Sunny Select au jus gravy mix was announced Wednesday due to an unlabeled dairy allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The gravy mix, produced by McCormick & Company, Inc., was sold at Save Mart, S-Mart Foods, Lucky and FoodMaxx across California and the Central Valley.

The recalled products with the affected date codes were removed from store shelves and distribution centers, the USDA said.

Consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled gravy mix instead of returning the product to the store where it was purchased.

The Sunny Select gravy mix under recall will have the following labeling and best by dates of DEC 08 2021 H or DEC 09 2021 H located on the back of the pouch, at the bottom.

Product and Date Code Information:

Product Name: Sunny Select Au Jus Gravy Mix 1 oz

UPC: 717544135500

Date Codes:

BEST BY DEC 08 2021 H

BEST BY DEC 09 2021 H

