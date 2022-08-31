FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grassfire threatened homes on Wednesday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

According to fire officials, at about 4 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reporter vegetation fire on the 9700 block of East Belmont. When the first unit arrived, they encountered a quarter-acre fire that was spreading near homes and shed-like structures.

Officials say the fire was contained at two acres and destroyed an abandoned livestock structure that was used for peacocks and a shed structure. No residential structures were damaged. The fire also caused a downed powerline that fire crews had to work around.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief said, the overgrowth in the area that they ask property owners to cut down made it difficult for fire crews to contain the fire.

There were no injuries to any person or animal according to fire officials.

On scene assisting on the blaze was Fresno County Fire, CAL Fire, the Air Guard, Clovis Fire Department, Fresno Fire Department, American Ambulance, California Conservation Corps., Fresno Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, PG&E, and Fresno County Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.