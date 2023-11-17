FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New grass and mulch had been stolen two nights in a row, on Wednesday and Thursday, from the West Fresno Boys and Girls Club.

The Boys and Girls Club had the grass donated by the Lowe’s Hometown Project, a five-year project with a $100 million commitment to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide.

The Boys and Girls Club officials say they have reported it to the police, but there have so far been no leads.

Courtesy of the West Fresno Boys and Girls Club

Club director Juanieace Wilson said that the first night the items were stolen it was a shock.

“I didn’t think someone would steal from children. The club members haven’t even had a chance to enjoy the grass because the area is still under construction,” Wilson said. “We made signs pleading them not to take the grass but they tore [the signs] down the second night they stole.”

According to Wilson, the theft will not stop the club from serving local young people.