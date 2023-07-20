FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Fire is on the scene of a large grass fire and traffic delays are expected, according to the Fresno County Fire Protection District.

Firefighters are battling a grass fire that has extended into the oleanders in the center median on Highway 99 just north of Clovis Avenue.

Officials say there is low visibility on Highway 99 and traffic is backed up.

Fire officials say to avoid the area of northbound Highway 99.

No other details have been released at this time or what the cause of the fire is.