Grappling with loss: Fresno families of recent gun violence victims hold vigils across the city

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Many families are grieving across Fresno after gun violence claimed the lives of four people last week. In separate vigils, two of those victims were honored on Sunday.

For hours, a corner at Calaveras Street and Belmont Avenue was crowded with hugs and tears. It’s where 16-year-old Alize Morales was shot Saturday, she died after she was taken to the hospital.

About seven miles north at Shaw and Holt avenues, another gathering — but this one for Ronshanique Packard. She was shot and killed there early Friday morning.

Her mother, Valerie Packard, said she was doing what she always did, helping others.

“One of her friends called her, she said [to me], ‘Mom, I’ll be back,'” Valerie Packard said. “[She] left to go pick them up and drop them off. Then this is what happened.”

Sunday would have been Ronshanique Packard’s 28th birthday. Her family said she was passionate with everything she did and cared deeply about social issues. We interviewed her at Fresno’s first George Floyd rally.

“No one’s doing anything about [police brutality]. We’re tired,” she told us during a demonstration at Blackstone and Nees avenues.

Now, her family is tired of the city’s gun violence.

“They need to stop the killing and change that into education, jobs, taking care of your family, and visiting your family. You don’t know when it’s going to be the last time that you see them,” said Valerie Packard.

At each vigil, strangers made sure to stop by and show these families that they’re not alone.

“As sad as it is, these are the times we have to come together to support each other,” said Nathan Turner, who lives in the neighborhood Morales was killed.

GoFundMe campaigns have been created to help the Packard and Morales families with funeral expenses, find them below:

Of course, if you know anything about any of the open homicide cases, please call Fresno Police.

