Granville unveils this year’s ‘Home of Hope;’ aims to raise $800k for local organizations

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The 15th annual Granville “Home of Hope” will be unveiled Friday morning.

The Granville “Home of Hope” has raised more than $5.8 million for community-based organizations since 2006, the organization said.

This year’s goal is to sell 8,000 tickets to raise $800,000; 100% of the proceeds will benefit 10 local organizations.

The grand prize is a 1,962 square-foot, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath Canvas 10 plan, located in Granville’s Canvas Collection gated neighborhood at Belterra.

Fresno Lexus has partnered with Granville for the event and has donated a 2-year lease on a 2020 Lexus UX to be raffled off as an additional prize. Anyone who purchases a two-ticket Lexus bundle will be eligible to win the Lexus lease.

The Lexus will be raffled off on Sept. 16.

Only 2,000 Lexus tickets will be entered into the Lexus drawing.

The home will be given away on Sept. 30.

The home will be open every Friday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A mask will be required to tour the home and social distancing will be enforced.

