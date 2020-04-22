Granville Homes donates $5K per home sold to local coronavirus relief

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Granville Homes announced a sizable donation Tuesday to help Central Valley organizations battle COVID-19.

The company has set up the ‘Granville Homes Central Valley COVID-19 relief initiative,’ which will donate $5,000 per home sold through May 31.

On Tuesday, the first round of donations were given to the Central California Food Bank, the Alliance for Medical Outreach and Relief and the Marjaree Mason Center.

A total of $55,000 will be distributed between the three organizations.

“We want to do our part, however small it may be, to help relieve pain and pressure for so many folks in our community that are hurting right now,” said President and CEO of Granville Homes Darius Assemi.

“The three organizations that were chose were basically from a lot of recommendations from our homeowners, and the needs we’ve identified in our community.”

Granville Homes is scheduled to close escrow on more than 30 homes through the end of May.

