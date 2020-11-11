Granville Homes’ Darius Assemi also tests positive for COVID-19 following election night with Brandau

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Prominent Fresno-area developer Darius Assemi tested positive for COVID-19.

Assemi confirmed the diagnosis to YourCentralValley.com on Tuesday. According to a GV Wire video posted on Facebook, Assemi described minor symptoms and says he is following all coronavirus protocols.

Assemi was at the same election night party Tuesday that was attended by Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau and Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer.

Brandau announced he was positive for the virus last week. Dyer announced Tuesday he had contracted the virus.

