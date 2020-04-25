Granville Home of Hope is giving out ticket sale proceeds early to help local non-profits

FRESNO California (KSEE) – Around this time of year, the Granville Home of Hope is preparing for a raffle to announce the big winner of one of their homes.

But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they had to postpone the big reveal. That postponement means many non-profits who receive money from ticket sales were left empty-handed.

“They need the money now. Really more than even a year ago. More than six months ago. More than six weeks ago,” said CEO of Granville Homes Darius Assemi.

Assemi said a couple of nonprofits reached out to him to see if they can get their ticket money early – and that’s what happened.

CEO for Breaking the Chains, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting human trafficking, says they received a check for $21,000.

“It was really exciting because here at Breaking the Chains our services have expanded and increased,” said CEO Debra Rush.

Rush said her non-profit is seeing three to five more clients a day and the money will help them keep up with the high demand.

The Central California Food Bank said news of getting their money early was a relief.

“Since COVID has started five weeks ago it feels like much longer. We have seen a 500% increase in people looking to access services,” said the food bank’s Kym Dildine.

Dildine said the food bank got a $75,000 check, which will be spent feeding local families.

“25% of the people coming in have never sought services before, so we will take this cash and turn it into meals,” said Dildine.

A total of ten local nonprofits will receive their money from ticket sales, totaling $274,400.

