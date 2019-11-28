Granville breaks ground on next ‘Home of Hope,’ raffle tickets go on sale next week

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – It was a big day Tuesday for a charity that has given so much to the Valley.

A groundbreaking was held for this year’s Granville Home of Hope.

Each year, raffle tickets are sold for a chance to win a brand new home.

This year’s home is in a gated community near Fowler and Shields avenues.

Money raised goes to several local non-profits.

“Since 2008, the Granville Home of Hope has raised over $5.8 million, and this year our goal is to raise $800,000, to provide food, shelter, health care and education to the undeserved right here in our community,” said Veronique Parker with Granville Homes.

Each ticket for a chance to win the home is $100. They go on sale on Dec. 5. Tickets have sold out for the past three years.

