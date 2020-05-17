Grant program to assist businesses impacted by COVID-19 in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A grant program will assist businesses in Fresno County impacted by COVID-19 with $5 million.

Officials say the County of Fresno, Access Plus Capital, and the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation (Fresno EDC) partnered to create the Helping Underserved Businesses (HUB) Grant program.

The Helping Underserved Businesses (HUB) Grant is a program that assists small businesses that have been affected by the pandemic.

Officials say grants of $5,000 will be awarded to businesses that meet the requirements that include at least two years of establishment, and 10 or less full-time employees as of March 15.

Small businesses in Fresno County are encouraged to apply online at FresnoHUBGrant.com between May 18 and June 1. All applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on June 1.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.