FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As of Friday at 5:00 p.m., Fresno’s Granite Park is supposed to be dry. No alcohol sales or consumption is allowed following a back-and-forth insurance issue between the park’s operator, Terrance Frazier, and the City of Fresno.

“What we really need is to have the City of Fresno named as someone who’s insured as tied to any alcohol consumption and sales on the property. That is not in place at this time,” Mayor Jerry Dyer said.

On Monday the City’s Attorney told Frazier they had to submit proof of liability insurance that protects the City of Fresno, or else they wouldn’t be able to sell alcohol on the property. This came after a press conference last week where City Councilmember Gary Bredefeld alleged the city let this go under the radar because Frazier is engaged to City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria. City Councilmember Mike Karbassi attended in support of Bredefeld. He’s running against Soria for an assembly seat.

Frazier’s attorney said the insurance they have is sufficient, but Mayor Dyer says that’s not the case.

“At the present time there can be no alcohol sales or consumption at Granite Park, but they can continue to operate the park but without alcohol, until we can work out some other solution, but I don’t know what that is,” Dyer said.

Dyer said the city will be monitoring the park to make sure no alcohol is sold. If alcohol is sold at the park, Dyer says the city council is prepared to end their lease.

“If sales do happen, they’ll be in violation of their lease. We’ll go back to council closed session and consider what our options are,” Dyer said.

In the meantime, Frazier and his attorneys are still pursuing a 10-million-dollar discrimination lawsuit against the city, that’s been ongoing for the past few years.