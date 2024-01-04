FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is praising the actions of a grandparent, who investigators say helped rescue their 12-year-old granddaughter who had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

On Thursday, police sent out a warning to the public about a suspect who they say, kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on Dec. 30, 2023.

The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old James Ellis from Oregon who now faces several charges.

“The 12-year-old had met a month prior via social media and Ellis made it known he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her,” said Dianna Trueba-Vega with the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say Ellis picked the victim up from her home in his pickup and drove her to a parking lot off of Millbrook and Alluvial where he sexually assaulted her.

Detectives say at some point, one of the victim’s grandparents tracked the girl’s whereabouts through her cell phone and confronted Ellis in the parking lot.

“The family member found the vehicle and demanded that Ellis turn the victim over,” Treuba-Vega said.

Police say that’s when Ellis drove off with the victim still in his truck.

She was later dropped off at a gas station, but her family member continued to follow the suspect until police were able to arrest Ellis.

“Being aware of where the child was at was critical because it prevented additional crimes from being committed,” Trueba-Vega said.

Ellis was booked into the Fresno County Jail and has since been released after posting bail.

Investigators say Ellis travels all around California from Oregon for his job as a contractor.

Police released his mugshot to protect the public and make them aware of the potential danger.

51-year-old James Ellis

Tiffany Apodaca helps victims of human trafficking every day with the non-profit Breaking the Chains.

“They’re not being approached out in public, they are being approached in the back of our car. They are being approached while we are having a family night at the movies, that’s what people have to start understanding,” said Apodaca.

Ellis’ first court appearance is set for Jan. 18, 2024.