CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was a trip down memory lane with an eye to the future on Monday for hundreds of elementary students in Clovis.

Graduates from Clovis West High School got the opportunity to return to the elementary school where they learned the basics that helped form their futures, and the kids weren’t quiet about their excitement.

The atmosphere was electric as the graduating students were met with applause and high fives at Maple Creek Elementary.

Some of the grads saw administrators who worked at the school when they attended.

Maple Creek students were given a first-hand look at their academic futures while meeting the graduates.

What the younger students lack in height, they make up for in spirit.

Graduating seniors are excited as they transition into young adulthood.

“It just makes me like a chapter in my life is closing, and I’m not sure I’m ready for it,” said Alexandria Vaquilar, a Clovis West student.

It was a similar scene at Sierra Vista Elementary on Monday, where students were able to share the excitement of the newly minted grads.



Students from Clovis High School were given a heroes’ welcome.

Dozens of Sierra Vista students sat on the grass as they waved pop-poms for the grads, all dressed in their caps and gowns.

The parade of grads got a chance to introduce themselves to their young fans.

“This is an emotional time and I just want to say, go Vikings,” said a student during the event.

The festivities at Sierra Vista included a presentation of one of the greatest gifts of all — knowledge.

A $500 scholarship was presented to a student to help pay tuition at the college or trade school of their choice.

Students from five Clovis Unified high schools made it back to their elementary alma maters