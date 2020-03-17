Grab-and-go lunches offered to all Clovis Unified students

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – With on-site classes suspended for the next few weeks at Clovis Unified, students are still able to receive their breakfast and their lunch.

Clovis Unified announced school closures last week as part of measures designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The district says the lunches will be offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m.

“1 to 18 years of age can come and get hot lunch and a breakfast for tomorrow morning,” said Clovis Unified’s Kelly Avants. “Here at Sierra Vista our library teacher wanted them to also get a book if they chose to keep that learning going at home.”

Avants said although it’s a time of uncertainty and things constantly changing they wanted to be there for their students. Continuing to provide school lunches to every student.

“Right now we have suspended on-site classes from March 14 till April 13th which is the current end of our Spring Break,” said Avants. “Obviously we were reassessing daily even hourly at times as we learn more information.”

All Clovis Unified High Schools are providing these grab and go lunches, including Clark Intermediate school, Kastner Intermediate Schools, as well as Clovis Elementary, Fancher Creek Elementary, Miramonte Elementary, Pinedale Elementary, Sierra Vista Elementary, Tarpey Elementary, Temperance-Kutner Elementary, and Weldon Elementary schools.

Farrah Ibrahim goes to Jefferson Elementary School. She picked up her school lunch today and said it was nice to get out of the house.

“I’m just like watching TV or like I had extra work in my backpack from school so I have just been doing it,” said Farrah.

Elyjah Hernandez goes to Clovis High School. He said his mom keeps him busy with chores until his school decides what new school work to give him.

“She is making me do the chores of course because I am going to be there everyday,” said Elyjah. “But, yeah whenever the homework starts going out that’s the number one priority.”

