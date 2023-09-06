MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – You can grab a cup of coffee with a cop in Merced next week.

Coffee with a Cop is a program that enables community members to have a conversation with an officer and be able to ask questions while enjoying a cup of coffee.

This concept originated in the U.S. in 2011 to be able to have communication between police and their communities.

The Merced Police Department says community engagement is very important to connect with their community members.

They invite all to come enjoy a cup of coffee on September 12th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Sensory Lab by asip on 847 W Main St. Merced. The Merced Police Department would also like to invite local law enforcement partners as well.