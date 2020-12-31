Governor offers condolences on the passing of Officer Angel De La Fuente

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom offering his condolences Wednesday following the death of Fresno Police Officer Angel De La Fuente, who died Monday following a long battle with COVID-19.

Angel De La Fuente was a 22 year veteran of the Fresno Police Department, previously serving in the U.S. Army.

In a statement, Gov. Newsom extended condolences to all who knew De La Fuente.

Jennifer and I were deeply saddened to learn of the recent passing of Officer De La Fuente, a highly regarded member of his community who dedicated his life to serving his state and nation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom

In honor of Officer De La Fuente, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

