CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom, along with directors for CAL OES and the California Department of Water Resources toured the Tulare Lake Basin Tuesday, along with representatives from Kings and Tulare counties.

Each reiterated the last, the state plans to be at the Tulare Lake Basin, and surrounding communities, for the long haul, saying they’re working as fast as they can to put people at ease.

“You can look at a scene like this and think it is going to recede, that the worst is behind us. When in fact, quite the contrary,” said Governor Newsom.

Newsom and officials toured the lake, Corcoran, and its levee, and stopped in to visit impacted residents. He said there’s no time to wait around, as he and his team are talking with local leaders about what they need to protect their communities.

“I don’t want to oversell it. Because I imagine many folks are sitting there saying, ‘Well what about this? What about that?’ I get that. It’s why we’re here, taking, trust me, copious notes,” said Newsom.

The city of Corcoran has begun work on fortifying its levee, with erosion being a primary concern, after city and county leaders requested state and federal assistance.

According to the Director of Water Resources Karla Nemeth, that assistance has started to be deployed.

“We’ve walked that levee, we share the concerns that the county has raised. They’ve requested materials to shore that up, muscle wall. We’ve deployed that. So that, that’s happening,” said Nemeth.

Nemeth said the key now is to develop a good partnership between local, state, and federal governments so they can get ahead of what is on the way.

Nemeth said they have already begun to work with Kings, Tulare, Kern, and Fresno counties to do just that. They’re providing technical help, advice, flood fighting tools, and have allowed farmers and landowners to take in water coming downstream.

“Today is a message of industriousness, of rolling up our sleeves, of identifying the solutions, and acting on those solutions so that all of our communities can feel safe,” said Nemeth.

Officials also say state and federal flood assistance is now available for impacted individuals and businesses in Kings and Tulare counties.

You can find links for more information about state resources at https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/

Federal flood assistance resources can be found at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/