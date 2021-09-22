Gov. Newsom to visit site of KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park this week

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the press in the spin room after the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour & Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on December 19, 2019. (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom has announced plans to visit the site of the KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park this week.

The governor will be traveling to the wildfire site on Thursday morning, where he is expected to sign legislation outlining an over $15 billion climate package, the largest in state history.

According to a press release sent out Wednesday, the package includes “investments to support immediate drought response and long-term water resilience, promote sustainability and protect communities across the state from multi-faceted climate risks, including extreme heat and sea-level rise.”

As of Wednesday, the KNP Complex has burned 28,328 acres with 0% containment.

Over 1,400 firefighters are currently working to extinguish the massive fire.