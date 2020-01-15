Gov. Newsom to visit Fresno mental health center as part of statewide homelessness tour

FILE – In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom talks to reporters at his Capitol office, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting a southeast Fresno mental health crisis stabilization center Wednesday afternoon during a statewide homelessness tour.

The governor’s office says he will tour Exodus Recovery, Inc., located near the Fresno Fairgrounds, which offers mental health services year-round to youth and adults suffering from mental health issues — many of whom are experiencing homelessness.

While at Exodus, patients receive crisis stabilization services and help from health and housing services to bring them indoors.

The governor will hold a media availability around 2:45 p.m. after touring the facility, which will be livestreamed on YourCentralValley.com and on KSEE24 and CBS47‘s Facebook pages.

