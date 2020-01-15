1  of  2
Breaking News
Suspect in deadly Tulare hit-and-run arrested; vehicle still missing Grizzly Fest not happening in 2020, organization says

Gov. Newsom to visit Fresno mental health center as part of statewide homelessness tour

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavin Newsom

FILE – In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom talks to reporters at his Capitol office, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting a southeast Fresno mental health crisis stabilization center Wednesday afternoon during a statewide homelessness tour.

The governor’s office says he will tour Exodus Recovery, Inc., located near the Fresno Fairgrounds, which offers mental health services year-round to youth and adults suffering from mental health issues — many of whom are experiencing homelessness.

While at Exodus, patients receive crisis stabilization services and help from health and housing services to bring them indoors.

The governor will hold a media availability around 2:45 p.m. after touring the facility, which will be livestreamed on YourCentralValley.com and on KSEE24 and CBS47‘s Facebook pages.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know