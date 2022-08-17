FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom will be visiting Fresno County to unveil a new plan focusing on helping children who are struggling with their mental health in California.

On Thursday morning, the governor will hold a press conference at an undisclosed location in the county to outline new efforts to support the mental health of kids across the state as they head back to school.

In Fresno County, students in the state’s third-largest school district, Fresno Unified, have been back in the classroom since Monday.

In a press release, officials from the governor’s office said the plan to address mental health issues comes as reports of depression and anxiety have been rising at record rates among youth nationwide.

Officials also said that reports of children who have considered or attempted suicide have hit historic levels.

In March 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report finding that mental health-related visits to emergency departments for children ages 12-17 increased by 31% the previous year.