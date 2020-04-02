Gov. Newsom spotlights Fresno’s Bitwise for job listing site amid COVID-19-related unemployment

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — During Gov. Gavin Newsom’s daily address relaying information during the COVID-19 crisis, he sang high praise for Fresno-based Bitwise Industries in launching an aggregated job listing website focused on finding work throughout the state.

The site, onwardca.org, has 70,000 open job listings, according to Newsom, and looks to ramp up to more than 100,000 in the next few days.

The new site asks 37 questions meant to specify your location, skillset, wage preference, Newsom said.

According to the governor, health care, agriculture, logistics, and grocers are the categories hiring the most working at the moment.

Newsom said he met with people from Bitwise about a year ago calling the organization a “remarkable economic story in Fresno.”

FILE – Now-Governor Gavin Newsom visits Bitwise Industries in a May 17, 2018 campaign visit

It’s not just an agricultural community, it’s a vibrant community with remarkable human capital. Young people, people young at heart, doing incredible things. A good entrepreneurial spirit and a technical expertise that is very present in the Central Valley. Gov. Gavin Newsom

Bitwise calls the project “a one-stop resource for the people of California impacted by job loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

