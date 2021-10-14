Gov. Newsom releases statement on fallen Fresno Officer Toamalama Scanlan

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Following a procession held in honor of fallen Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer Toamalama Scanlan , Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement offering his condolences:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Correctional Officer Scanlan. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Officer Scanlan’s family and friends, as well as those who served with him. We will never forget his sacrifice.”

Five years ago, Scanlan responded to an active shooter call in the Fresno County jail lobby. Thong Vang opened fire, striking Scanlan and another officer, who made a full recovery. Since then, Scanlan had been hospitalized. Scanlan died Tuesday at a hospital in Paramount, California. He was 46 years old.

Scanlan leaves behind his wife, Tepatasi, and six children including two sons and four daughters.

According to a press release, in honor of Correctional Officer Scanlan, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

Thong Vang was found guilty of attempted murder and is serving a sentence of 112 years to life in prison.