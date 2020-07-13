Gov. Newsom orders closure of indoor gyms, barbershops, other businesses in several Valley counties

Breaking News
Gov. Newsom orders closure of indoor gyms, barbershops, other business in several Valley counties
SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday the closure of indoor operations at fitness centers, places of worship, and barbershops — among other businesses — in several Valley counties that were on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list.

Other sectors facing indoor closures include offices for non-essential workers, personal care services, and malls.

This affects Fresno, Kings, Madera, Merced, Tulare and Kern counties.

On July 1, Newsom ordered many counties to close bars and indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, zoos and family entertainment centers like bowling alleys and miniature golf.

Additionally, the previous closures that include bars, restaurants, and other sectors that were already closed in several Valley counties — those closures are now effective statewide.

All counties that hadn’t already closed indoor operations at bars, restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, and card rooms — those counties have been asked for those business sectors to indoor operations.

California confirmed 8,358 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Hospitalizations have increased 28% over the past two weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

