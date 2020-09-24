Gov. Newsom on banning sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035: ‘We want to lead with science’

CALIFORNIA (KSEE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Wednesday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.

“We’ve been suffering and struggling through simultaneous crises,” Newsom said.

As wildfires ravage California, the issue of climate change has been at the forefront of the state.

“In the next 15 years, we will eliminate in the state of California the sales of internal combustion engines. We will move forward to green and decarbonize our vehicle fleet,” Newsom said.

“In California, we want to lead with science, we want to address the issue of the facts that are easily observed.”

Newsom said this executive order is not stopping Californians from keeping their gas-powered cars, adding that people can still have a market for used cars.

The announcement states that “the transportation sector is responsible for more than half of all of California’s carbon pollution…all while communities in the Los Angeles Basin and Central Valley see some of the dirtiest and most toxic air in the country.”

“If you care about your kids and your grandkids, if you care about disadvantaged communities, if you care about seniors, you care about rural communities, you care about inner-city communities that have been underserved by our fossil fuel community, you care about the core construct that we’re advancing here,” Newsom said.

Newsom added that by 2045, large heavy-duty trucks will have a similar manufacture and sales requirement.

California would be the first state in the nation to mandate the sale of 100% zero emission vehicles.

When asked how California will carry out this mandate if the Trump administration’s revocation of the state’s federal emissions waiver holds up in court, Mary Nichols, chair of the California Air Resources Board, said that the interpretation is being challenged.

“We believe the Clean Air Act gives us the authority to set exactly the kinds of standards that we have set since the late ’60s and therefore we look forward to being able to do that in the future,” she said. “We’re in court. We’ll get there eventually, but in the meantime, we continue to lay out the course and gather support.”

Newsom was also asked about the expensive cost of zero emission cars.

“Just in the next few years, you will see price-parity in this space with these new cars.”

With this executive order, Newsom said he hopes other states will follow.

“I’m not naive that not everybody is going to join hands on this, but one thing I know. This is the trendline that will become headline around the rest of the world, and we’re not just going to be in the back of the bus. We’re going to be leading once again.”

