FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he will be proposing an amendment to the state constitution in order to protect abortion rights for women across the state.

The announcement comes after a leaked draft opinion published by Politico indicated that a majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices plan to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

In a statement released Monday night, Newsom said that he will be joining Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon in the fight to “enshrine the right to choose in the California constitution.”

“California will not stand idly by as women across America are stripped of their rights and the progress so many have fought for gets erased. We will fight,” Newsom wrote in the statement. “We know we can’t trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this right in our state constitution. Women will remain protected here.”

The 67-page leaked document, described by Politico as an initial draft majority opinion, would remove abortion protections at the federal level, meaning states would have the final say over abortion access.