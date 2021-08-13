Gov. Newsom kicks off his ‘vote no’ to recall campaign

FILE – In this June 3, 2021, file photo California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to questions during a news conference in San Francisco. Democrats in the state Legislature are trying to alter the state’s recall laws in a move that would allow Newsom’s election to be held earlier. They are expected to debate the proposal Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The gubernatorial recall election is now just over a month away and Governor Gavin Newsom is making his biggest push yet to drum up support.

He kicked off a four-day ‘Vote No’ campaign in San Francisco Friday as ballots for the September 14th recall election continue hitting mailboxes across the state.

“This election started this week. Election day ends on the 14th. It begins this week,” Newsom said.

A team of Democratic supporters, including San Francisco Mayor London Breed, spoke out on the governor’s behalf.

The group of local and state leaders supporting Newsom said they don’t always see eye-to-eye with each other, but can definitively agree on the recall election.

“Vote no on the recall, that’s it, point blank and let’s move on with the real work of the state of California,” Breed said.

The team set up a phone bank and text centers for volunteers to reach out to registered democratic voters urging them to cast their ballots.

They ask them to vote ‘no’ on the first part, then leave the second part, where it asks them to select an alternate candidate, blank.

“We are here because we have to stand together and we are here because the polls are close. They are too close,” assemblymember David Chiu said.

Newsom used the majority of his time to take aim at leading alternate candidate, conservative talk show host Larry Elder.

“He’s to the right of Donald Trump, to the right of Donald Trump. That’s what at stake in this election,” he said.

Newsom said he expects both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to make campaign stops for him in the state within the coming weeks.

Newsom will be in southern California tomorrow and continues his campaign Sunday and Monday. No word yet on if or when he’ll make a stop in the Central Valley.