Gov. Newsom details requirements for counties wanting to ease shelter in place

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced criteria counties must meet to open up more businesses than what is allowed by the state’s current shelter in place order.

Newsom said on Friday retail can open with curbside pick-up. Manufacturers and warehouses will also be allowed to start rephasing into the local economies with certain restrictions.

Newsom said if counties want to relax the state regulations at the local level and start opening even more businesses such as barbers, salons, and churches the county will need the local health department to sign off on a set of criteria.

For a county the size of Fresno to ease more restrictions than the state’s order, there would have to be no more than 100 cases in the last 14 days, no COVID-19 deaths in two weeks, 1,500 tests being done each day, and at least 150 contact tracers.

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias said the city will be able to start the phase-in of businesses such as auto dealerships on Monday.

However, the city’s plans to phase in dine-in services, salon services, and gyms are now in limbo until the state advances its order or until the criteria are met.

“It is going to put a halt into the phase to the opening of the businesses until the County of Fresno can certify that they meet the public health metric,” said Arias.

“We are talking about dining in for restaurants, hair and nail salons, the possibility of gyms,” said City Spokesperson Mark Standriff. “Those things are down the line. It is going to be at least a couple of weeks before we can get those thresholds but we are seeing some good numbers. We are hoping opening up these businesses won’t cause a spike.”

Fresno County currently does not meet the stipulations for contact tracing, testing capacity, or COVID-19 related deaths in the last two weeks.

