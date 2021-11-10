Gov. Newsom appoints judge in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed a new judge in Fresno County.

Irene A. Luna, 41 of Fresno, will serve as a judge in the Fresno County Superior Court, filling the position left open by the retirement of Judge W. Kent Hamlin.

According to a release from the press office of Governor Gavin Newsom, the 41-year-old earned a degree from the San Joaquin College of Law. Luna, according to officials, is a democrat.

According to the news release, the compensation for the position is $223,829.