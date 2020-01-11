Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils proposed budget, $222.2 billion

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom said main priorities include supporting green technology, combatting homelessness, healthcare, a vape tax and a plan to make California a no-kill state.

“The budget is $222.2 billion dollars,” said Newsom on Friday.

In the plan, California would create its own generic drug label, provide health care for more than 27,000 undocumented immigrants, and focus on combatting homelessness.

“We are investing one billion to the issue that defines our times,” said Newsom. “150,000 plus people, not all living on the streets and sidewalks. Some sheltered. Most unsheltered.”

Three-quarters of that billion would be spent towards shelters, trailers, and mobile health clinics statewide.

Newsom also addressed a program specific to the valley.

“I have been so impressed with this drive coalition out of Fresno,” said Newsom.

The D.R.I.V.E Initiative is a 10-year plan to support inclusion within the city, address racial disparities and encourage economic mobility.

Newsom lending support.

“We will make a down payment on that plan, by putting $33 million into it,” he said.

Democratic Senator Melissa Hurtado and Democratic Assembly Member Dr. Joaquin Arambula showed support for the budget. However, Republican Assembly Member Devon Mathis did not. Mathis said one particular issue that was not addressed was water storage and canal infrastructure.

“We still don’t have any new dams,” said Mathis. “So when is he going to address those issues because our population has grown but our supply of water has not.”

