Gov. Gavin Newsom to visit elementary school in Fresno County

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the press in the spin room after the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour & Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on December 19, 2019. (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom has announced plans to visit an elementary school in Fresno County on Tuesday, where he will sign legislation focusing on early childhood education.

The governor will also be highlighting California Comeback Plan’s investments to expand opportunities for every child across the state.

According to a press release sent out Monday, the governor’s $123.9 billion Pre-K and K-12 education package will provide all four-year-olds statewide with free and high-quality pre-kindergarten.

The package also aims to expand dual-language immersive programs with an investment of $10 million, and $1.9 million will go towards seeding college saving accounts for low-income students, English learners, and foster and homeless youth.

The plan will begin incrementally in 2022-23 and is expected to be fully implemented by 2025-26.

The school the governor will be visiting has not yet been revealed.