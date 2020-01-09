Gov. Gavin Newsom announces plan for $1 billion to combat homelessness

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday he plans to put $1 billion dollars to combat homelessness statewide in the next year.

In the plan, 100 camp trailers will be used as temporary housing and mobile health clinics across the state.

Newsom hopes these shelters will help deal with the homeless epidemic across all of California.

“Homelessness is a national crisis, one that’s spreading across the West Coast and cities across the country,” said Newsom. “The state of California is treating it as a real emergency – because it is one.”

In the last two weeks, the Fresno Sheriff’s Office has arrested 50-year-old John Vann twice for trespassing onto a home on Tanaya Ave.

Fresno Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tony Botti said in a ring video, you can see him walk up to a home, grab the handle and try to go inside.

“He is at the front door,” said Botti. “He is trying to open the security screen door, he is ringing the doorbell.”

Luckily, the door was locked. Immediately, the terrified homeowner called 911.

“When we got there we were able to take him into custody,” said Botti.

This isn’t the first time he has been arrested, back on December 30th he was arrested for going into the backyard of the same home.

Vann was booked for trespassing. However, due to jail overcrowding, he was released a few days later.

“We had somebody who was a more serious offender that we had to keep in,” said Botti.

In the last year, Botti said Vann was arrested 11 times.

“We know that this type of problem exists across the county and city of Fresno,” said Botti.

