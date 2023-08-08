VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Tulare County Welfare Services and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office following the death of a 10-month-old in the Goshen mass shooting, a group of Los Angeles-based attorneys announced Tuesday.

Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP attorneys David Rudorfer and Wyatt Vesperman filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Shayne Maupin, the father of 10-month-old Nycholas Parraz, who was the youngest victim of the January 2023 mass shooting that left six people dead in Goshen.

Officials say Nycholas was murdered in the arms of his 16-year-old mother, Alissa Parraz, as they fled a targeted gang attack on the household where they were living. The lawsuit names multiple defendants, including seven officers with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and four social workers with the Tulare County Child Welfare Services (CWS), whose actions, according to attorneys, resulted in Alissa and Nycholas’ deaths.

Nycholas Parraz, 10 months (image courtesy of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

According to attorneys, the surveillance video as well as the audio of a 911 call placed from inside the home at the time of the attack, captured the final moments leading up to their deaths were released by Tulare County Sheriff’s Office during a press conference shortly after the massacre (that call can be heard in the video player above).

“The number of red flags and missed opportunities by both Tulare County Child Welfare Services and the Sheriff’s Office are too many to count,” said attorney Wyatt Vespermann. “If these agencies had just done their jobs, this tragedy could have been prevented and Shayne would not have lost a lifetime of love, companionship, and affection from his beloved son and fiancé. What happened to this young family is simply unacceptable.”

As alleged in the complaint, Tulare County Child Welfare Services (CWS) began the process of returning Nycholas to the care of his mother on Nov. 15, 2022, after he was detained by CWS eight months earlier due to concerns that his parents, both minors at the time, did not have the means to care for their newborn’s basic needs. Prior to placement to the household, CWS was required to assess the Goshen household but failed to do so, placing Nycholas in it despite the presence of active gang members living in the home and the risk of gang violence.

The lawsuit alleges that on Jan. 3, 2023, law enforcement from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant check at the Goshen household, and despite the presence of two admitted active gang members in the home, as well as methamphetamine, methamphetamine pipes, body armor, AR-style rifles with no serial number, a handgun, a shotgun, ammunition, bullet holes in the walls, and shell casings, deputies, failed to investigate Alissa, who was a minor at the time, and Nycholas’ circumstances to determine whether the household was unsuitable for the minors due to the risk of gang violence, as required by law.

The lawsuit details that one of the reasons for the death of Nychlas was Tulare County Child Welfare Services’ pattern and practice of acting with deliberate indifference to the health, safety, and welfare of infants. The lawsuit points to eight instances of infants, including Nycholas, in Tulare County Child Welfare Services’ custody, dying or suffering near-death experiences within the last three years.

Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP attorneys say Shayne is seeking to recover damages for his grief and sorrow, the loss of his son Nycholas’ support, companionship, society, comfort, and consortium, damages for pain, suffering and disfigurement, and special and punitive damages.

Officials say a hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2023, in Department 2 of the Tulare County Superior Court.

Both Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency have been contacted for a response to the lawsuit.