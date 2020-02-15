Goshen celebrates new affordable housing with ribbon-cutting ceremony

GOSHEN, Calif. (KSEE) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in Goshen to celebrate the opening of a brand new affordable housing community.

The apartment complex was built by ‘Self-Help Enterprises’, it’s the fourth of its kind built by the non-profit in Tulare County.

Donna Esparza couldn’t be more excited. “I was just like, are you kidding me?” Esparza said.

Esparza just moved into the Sequoia Commons in Goshen.

“Oh, my gosh….I wasn’t expecting it to be this nice,” Esparza said.

Esparza had been living with her son, helping to take care of her grandkids.

Esparza says she found out she was selected for the apartment and moved in January no longer having to care for her family.

“It’s a big deal to me when I lived with my son, you couldn’t just get up in your robe and sit down and have your coffee,” Esparza said.

Sequoia Commons is part of a partnership trying to tackle the shortage of affordable housing in Tulare County.

“We think this is the answer to the affordable housing crisis. We gotta build more units so people can afford where they live that they can have great services and grow their families and can provide opportunities to improve their lives,” CEO self-help enterprises, Tom Colishaw said.

The Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance says Tulare County continues to have one of the highest poverty rates in the state.

Its something the cooperatives behind the new complex say can be resolved with projects like this one.

“80% of personal health is contributed by social determinants. 20% we know is genetic. So if we take care of those social determinates. I think the outcomes are much better,” Chet Uma with the Aetna/ CVS Health said.

To do that, the complex also provides a community-building, common area, rideshare options, health and education opportunities for its residents.

For Donna, it’s making a difference already.

