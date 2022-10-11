REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Good Samaritan stopped a teenage girl from being kidnapped while she was walking home on Monday afternoon, according to the Reedley Police Department.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Manning and Buttonwillow avenues for a report of an attempted kidnapping.

When officers arrived, they learned that the teen had been walking home from the bus stop when she was approached by an unknown person in a white van.

Officials said the suspect grabbed the teenager from behind and began pulling her backward.

Moments later, investigators said a Good Samaritan grabbed the teen’s arm and pulled her away from the suspect.

Officers are now asking the person who stopped the kidnapping to come forward to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Reedley Police Department at (559) 637-4250.